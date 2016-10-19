First sighting of continental bee at Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park

A BEE species from Europe has made its UK breeding debut at a watery oasis in Greenwich it has been revealed.

The Holitis adunca bee, usually only found in continental Europe, has been spotted for the first time breeding in Britain at Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park. The bee is using the specially provided nest boxes provided at the Land Trust site off John Harrison Way which is managed on a day-to-day basis by The Conservation Volunteers.

It is proposed the bee is given the common name of Viper’s Bugloss Mason Bee because it totally relies on pollen from the Viper’s Bugloss plant flowers.

The bee lives on its own rather than in a colony and makes its nest in hollow stems or holes in wood, capped with mud. Hole-nesting bees such as these sometimes get moved around when they nest in cavities in freight or vehicles.

Natural History Museum scientist David Notton thinks the species is unlikely to become widespread in Britain.

He said: “It’s at the limit of its temperature range here, and is restricted by its reliance on pollen from a specific plant called Viper’s Bugloss. But it’s a great example of how important urban green spaces are for giving pollinators a home and that putting bee nesting boxes in gardens and parks can help support pollinators too.”

There is currently more than 270 species of bee in Britain of which around 80 species can be found at the four acre ecology park park where habitats for them are managed by ranger Tony Day.

Simon Pile from the Land Trust, said: “It’s fantastic that everyone’s hard work and our long-term investment in Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park are having such a wonderful impact on the environment and this bee in particular. We’re delighted that it now calls Greenwich home and are looking forward to future research and discoveries at this little green oasis in London.”

The ecology park is free to visit.