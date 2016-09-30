Suspicions surround deaths of staff amid Shirley Oaks inquiry

Survivors of child abuse in Lambeth care homes want to see investigations into the deaths of former staff which they have labelled “suspicious”.

Bulic Forsythe’s body was found beaten and bruised and gas taps left on in his Clapham flat in October 1993.

And Tom Hosey fell from his balcony while he painted his front door in Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, in 1987.

Forsythe’s death was connected to matters he uncovered working for Lambeth’s housing department, abused victims say.

Shirley Oaks Survivors Association (SOSA) spokesman Ray Stevenson said: “What he discovered was part of the issue that was connected to his death.”

His daughter Kiddest Forsythe claimed: “My father had been beaten unconscious and his body and flat set alight.

“The gas taps were left on, presumably to obliterate the evidence.

“But there was not an explosion or

casualties. His killers had no regard for him or his neighbours.

“His killing turned me into a statistic even before I was born. It turned my mother and me into a single parent family.

“Whoever is responsible is not only a

cold-blooded killer but also stole the life of an upstanding citizen and man of integrity.

“They stole my mum’s life and the love of a father I have never known.

“They have stolen my father’s

presence at some of the happiest days of my life.

“Their theft will never stop – he will not be there for my wedding or my children’s birthdays. But whoever did this has lived and loved and carried on ever since.

“Bulic Forsythe was on the verge of exposing something.

“Boxes went missing around the time of his death and files were moved from his desk.

“Now, 23 years later, we are still waiting for justice. I am not even sure what justice would look like.”

Former officer of trade union NALGO Stephen Heath said he had met Hosey days before he died.

Heath was a Lambeth housing officer from 1985-91 and worked for Lambeth’s corporate anti-fraud team from 1998-2001.

“Hosey died in mysterious circumstances,” claimed Heath. “He joined Lambeth to serve his community, which might sound naïve these days.

“Inadvertently, he seems to have

stumbled across something.

“I bumped into him one day and he was sweating like someone who fears his life is in danger. We agreed to speak the following week. We never got

the chance.

“He decided to paint his front door, in Barrington Block in Coldharbour Lane.

“He fell over the balcony and died. If you are going to kill yourself, there are

better ways.

“And why would you start painting your front door if you are about to do that? There are so many things it raises.

“He wanted to make sure it came out. Whether he saw people coming towards him and decided to jump – I don’t know. But it stinks – the whole bloody thing.

“Council officer Sari Conway, an acting senior officer, was the victim of a campaign of intimidation after investigating a

pornography ring in the council. She had her flat ransacked in Brockley. When it came to appointing someone to the role she was

filling in, she did not get the job.

“I suspect there may be deaths of children involved somewhere down the line.”