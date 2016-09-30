Valley Floyd Road song is off the playlist at Charlton

Charlton Athletic will no longer play Valley Floyd Road before kick-off – after the man responsible for the song asked them to no longer use it.

Jon McCaffrey set about recording it in 2001 as a fundraiser to help pay for disabled fans coach access to matches.

But he told the South London Press: “So why do I want to stop Valley Floyd Road being played on match days now after 15-plus years of it being heard regularly down the Valley?

“It’s really about the huge disconnect that now exists between supporters and the club administration.

“Charlton under Roland Duchatelet simply doesn’t feel like it is Charlton any more.

Football is a game and a business, but running a football club is equally about people and building a sense of shared purpose.

“The sense of shared ownership between supporters and owners is precisely the ethos you want to generate at a football club.

“Sadly, this administration has publicly stated that they regard this as “weird”.

“The community that once provided so many people based initiatives, of which the Valley Floyd Road recording was only one small facet, has been disregarded and devalued by the current administration at Charlton Athletic.

“The song reflects a different, better chapter in the history of CAFC than the one that now engulfs the club.

“Sadly it feels like it currently has no place at Roland Duchatelet’s Charlton and that is why I have asked for it to be withdrawn from the home game playlist.”

Charlton did not play the song before Tuesday’s game against Oldham and are understood to have told McCaffrey that they will honour his decision.

He recalls the effort that went into making the song at the time.

“I had to get in touch with Paul McCartney’s publishing company MPL, because changing the lyrics from Mull of Kintyre to Valley Floyd Road had to be okayed.

“Once this was cleared to proceed, we got 30=plus Charlton fans to come to the studio in Plumstead to sing along to the chorus in groups of about four, and we also had first-teamers Scott Parker, Claus Jensen, Matt Svensson and Kevin Lisbie attend to sing the third verse and chorus.

“We raised around 10k selling about 2,000 CDs of the song. It was a really nice, enjoyable worthy experience all round.”