Amanda Holden, Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite set to Tap their way onto the London Stage

Richard Harris’ award winning comedy Stepping Out will tap its way into the West End next year, bringing an all-star cast to the Vaudeville Theatre, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Amanda Holden, Angela Griffin, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nicola Stephenson will be dancing into town following a UK tour of the show, directed by the Olivier Award Winning star of musical stage, Maria Friedman.

The production, which features brand new staging, is a wonderfully funny and heart-warming play, charting the lives of seven women and one man attempting to tap their troubles away at a weekly dancing class. Initially all thumbs and left feet, the group is just getting to grips with the basics when they are asked to take part in a charity gala. Over the course of several months we meet the group, and all of them have a story to tell. There’s perfectionist Vera, mouthy Maxine and uptight Andy, bubbly Sylvia and shy Dorothy, eager Lynne and cheerful Rose, and, of course, Geoffrey. At the piano is the dour Mrs. Fraser and spurring them all on, the ever-patient Mavis.

One of the UK’s best-loved personalities, Amanda Holden plays Vera. Nominated for an Olivier Award in 2004 for her leading role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, she also starred in the U.K. premiere of Shrek The Musical as Princess Fiona. Her numerous television credits include Wild at Heart, Kiss Me Kate, The Grimleys, Big Top and This Morning. She has been a judge on the award-winning Britain’s Got Talent throughout all of its ten series.

The rest of the twinkle toed troop includes Angela Griffin, who is perhaps best known as Fiona Middleton in Coronation Street, but who also starred in Waterloo Road, Cutting It, Holby City and Inspector Lewis as-well as in One Man, Two Guvnors in the West End and Tracy-Ann Oberman, who played Chrissie Watts on EastEnders, and has also worked extensively with the RSC and National Theatre. Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Melanie Healy in EastEnders for four years and whose stage credits include West End productions of Sweet Charity, Boeing-Boeing and How The Other Half Loves, also joins the team, along with Nicola Stephenson, whose many television credits include Brookside, Holby City.

Stepping Out will open at the Vaudeville Theatre on 1st March 2017. If you would like any further details, you can visit the website http://media.ne.cision.com/l/dvyaleau/www.nimaxtheatres.com/