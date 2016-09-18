Jane Asher returns to the London Stage in An American in Paris

British stage and television favourite, Jane Asher will return to the London stage next year, when she joins the cast of the classic Gershwin musical, An American in Paris.

Christopher Wheeldon’s reinvention of the Oscar® winning film (that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron) comes to the Dominion Theatre following celebrated engagements in Paris and New York, in March 20176 and will feature the celebrated actress alongside the previously announced award-winning Broadway stars Robert Fairchild (as Jerry Mulligan) and Leanne Cope (as Lise Dassin).

In an extraordinary career spanning more than six decades, Jane Asher (Madame Baurel) has been a successful and popular actor, writer, businesswoman and charity ambassador. As a child actor, she appeared in many films and television series including her debut in 1952 in Mandy with Phyllis Calvert. She went on to star in Alfie with Michael Caine; Deep End (BAFTA nomination, ‘Best Supporting Actress’); Henry VIII and His Six Wives; Brideshead Revisited; A Voyage Round My Father with Laurence Olivier (BAFTA nomination, ‘Best Actress’); The Mistress; Wish Me Luck; the re-make of Crossroads; Death at a Funeral; ‘Lady Byrne’ in Holby City and Dancing on the Edge. She made her West End stage debut in 1960 (in Will You Walk a Little Faster) and has subsequently played leading roles at the Royal Court, National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, and Edinburgh Festival and on Broadway. Her many notable London stage performances include Festen (with Tom Hardy and Jonny Lee Miller); Blithe Spirit (with Joanna Lumley and Marcia Warren); the stage premiere of Whose Life Is It Anyway? (with Tom Conti) and several Alan Ayckbourn plays, including Henceforward opposite Ian McKellen.

She will also be joined by Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Ashley Day, who will be the alternate Jerry Mulligan (and will assume the role from Monday 19 June 2017).

The company also features Julian Forsyth and Ashley Andrews, Sophie Apollonia, Zoe Arshamian, Sarah Bakker, James Barton, Alicia Beck, Chrissy Brooke, James Butcher, Jonathan Caguioa, Jennifer Davison, Katie Deacon, Rebecca Fennelly, Sebastian Goffin, Alyn Hawke, Nicky Henshall, Genevieve Heron, Amy Hollins, Frankie Jenna, Justin-Lee Jones, Robin Kent, Kristen McGarrity, Julia J. Nagle, Daniela Norman, Aaron Smyth, Todd Talbot, Max Westwell, Jack Wilcox, Carrie Willis, Stuart Winter and Liam Wrate.

An American in Paris features many of George and Ira Gershwin’s most iconic songs including I Got Rhythm, ‘S Wonderful, and They Can’t Take That Away from Me, together with George Gershwin’s sweeping compositions including ‘ Concerto in F’ and ‘ An American in Paris’.

Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

An American in Paris will open at the Dominion Theatre on 21st March 2017. If you would like any further details, you can visit the website https://www.anamericaninparisthemusical.co.uk