Mothers and pregnant women ‘facing discrimination at work’

New and expectant mothers are facing discrimination and unfair treatment at work, citizens advice experts have warned.

Officials have highlighted a “growing problem” following a surge in the number of complaints made by pregnant women and new mothers.

Figures from Citizens Advice Westminster revealed a 100 per cent increase in people seeking support on pregnancy and maternity discrimination over the last two years.

Between April 2014 and March 2016, 33 people turned to the local charity for help regarding poor treatment at work – up from just 16 in the previous 12 months.

The organisation says it has helped 10 expectant mothers deal with unfair employers this year alone.

The findings were revealed as the Citizens Advice Bureau published nationwide analysis showing that the top problems faced by pregnant women and new mothers are redundancy and dismissal.

In the last year, the number of visits to the bureau’s online pregnancy discrimination advice pages has doubled.

The Westminster organisation is now encouraging people to seek help if they believe they are being treated unfairly at work.

Shirley Springer, chief executive of Citizens Advice Westminster, said: “It is deeply concerning that we have seen this rise in maternity discrimination cases.

“The last thing you need to worry about as an expectant parent is a drop in income or losing your job.”

Among the most common cases reported in Westminster were pregnant employees being singled out for redundancy.

One woman sought advice from the bureau soon after being made redundant when she told her manager about her pregnancy. She was given no explanation as to why she was losing her job.

Other maternity rights issues reported by the charity included incomplete or inadequate health and safety assessments, cuts to working hours and problems returning from maternity leave.

Citizens Advice Westminster is highlighting that it is against the law for bosses to discriminate against their employees by refusing to give them their maternity rights at work.

Upon returning to work, employees are entitled to resume the same job or an equivalent role within the first six to 12 months of maternity leave.

Ms Springer added: “All employers should respect and uphold the rights of their staff.

“As an employee you cannot be made redundant or have your hours reduced because you are pregnant.

“Your employer must carry out a health and safety assessment and if you return to work within a year you are entitled to return to the same job or an equivalent role.”