Millwall defender facing huge battle to be back before end of Championship season after suffering major knee injury

Byron Webster has suffered cruciate knee ligament damage – with the Millwall defender facing months on the sidelines.

The centre-back underwent surgery yesterday and Lions boss Neil Harris described it as “a huge bonus” if he is back before the end of the Championship campaign.

Webster has been first-choice in central defence alongside Shaun Hutchinson.

It is the second major injury setback for Millwall in the space of a couple of weeks as midfielder Shaun Williams is not expected back until the end of 2017 after suffering a knee ligament injury.

Harris told the club’s website: “This is a major disappointment, first and foremost for Byron, whose form at the start of this season has been outstanding.

“As well, it is of course a disappointment for the group. However, we will grow stronger because of it. Others will now have to step up in Byron’s place and take their opportunity.

“We don’t want to put a definitive timescale on his recovery but it will be long-term. Seeing Byron back before the end of the season would be a huge bonus.”