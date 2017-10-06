Promise and Promiscuity

At Greenwich Theatre we have spent the last decade striving to make our venue as accessible as a local cinema. For a long time, theatre has been seen by many as the pastime of the privileged or as the expensive birthday treat that comes around once a year but at Greenwich we fight against that view with every programming choice, every pricing decision, even with the decisions that we make about the signs around the building.

Often the reason for those limiting perceptions of what theatre is all about come either from the prohibitive prices charged by some theatres, or by an expectation that a trip to the theatre will be somehow “difficult”.

Whether that sense of difficulty comes from a cultural preconception shared by families and communities, or from the experience or lack of experience that potential audiences had when they were young, cinema, music or a night in front of the TV can just seem like safer options for entertainment.

Recently the BBC launched a new TV spin-off to Front Row, their flagship radio arts programme.

That was an exciting moment for us, an opportunity to see theatre and television more closely aligned, a chance to reach wider audiences with interesting features and analysis about what goes on at the theatre.

Ultimately, it offered a chance for the BBC to share the enthusiasm and knowledge of carefully selected presenters, spreading the true excitement that can come from a trip to the theatre.

However, the new presenters (Giles Coren, Nikki Bedi and Amol Rajan) gave an interview to the Radio Times that sparked consternation throughout the industry. Among other comments, Bedi said she preferred cinema to theatre and didn’t like sitting through plays without intervals.

Rajan rarely gets to an arts event because of his young baby, and Coren said he found theatre stressful because he worries that the actors will forget their lines.

I am not naïve about the nature of the relationship that exists between the media and the theatre.

It is not the role of the BBC to advertise the theatre for us, but it seems unlikely that the corporation would ever hire someone to front Match Of The Day who didn’t really like football and worried that the players might fall over, or a new host for Masterchef who only ate beans on toast because of the challenges of catering for a large family.

Arts criticism has to come from those with some kind of knowledge of the industry, and a desire to share their enthusiasm for the arts.

Reading that interview would put any non-theatregoer off attending a play at their local theatre without any engagement in what the experience on offer might actually be like, and the worry is that the same dismissive view will translate to the show itself.

One of the most important projects that we participate in at Greenwich Theatre is the Shakespeare Schools Festival.

Every year, pupils from up to 20 primary and secondary schools spend time in their classroom working on staging Shakespeare’s plays before transferring their performances to Greenwich Theatre.

Many of the participants have never been to a theatre before and the transformation in their understanding of what theatre is and can be is amazing.

Maybe Coren, Rajan and Bedi should join one of the primary school classes this year, and rather than dismissing something of which they have little experience and apparently even less interest, they could discover the wonder that theatre can offer to everyone.