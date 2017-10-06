Ice-hockey: Streatham show support for LGBTQ community

Streatham will be showing support for the LGBTQ community with rainbow tape adorned on their sticks this weekend.

The South London club travel to high-flying Bracknell Bees on Saturday before hosting Milton Keynes Thunder on Sunday .

It is in the home game that Streatham will use ‘Pride Tape’. The club had to seek special permission to do this as the colours ordinarily violate the rule book. It is thought to be a UK first.

Streatham head coach Jeremy Cornish said: “We had feedback from some of our supporters that we could help support the LGBTQ community. We have a diverse crowd of fans and we want everyone to feel welcome when they come to watch or play hockey.

“One of our sponsors Stefanie Reines, who is in the music industry helped us get hold of the Pride Tape from North America as it’s not available here in the UK. I’m really looking forward to the game against Milton Keynes and supporting such an important cause.

Hockey players are creatures of habit and to see them using the tape in training last week was proof of the whole team’s willingness to support the LGBTQ community.”

Buying Pride Tape helps support LGBTQ youth outreach initiatives, such as You Can Play and the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services based over in the US.

National Ice Hockey League manager Richard Carpenter said: “I was delighted to be able to approve the use of Pride Tape for Streatham IHC’s fixture against Milton Keynes Thunder. It’s superb to see NIHL sides and Streatham in particular taking a pro-active approach in showing support to the LGBTQ community and showing first hand that ice hockey is for everyone.”

Streatham continued their strong start to the season last weekend as they beat rivals London Raiders for the third time in a row with a hard-fought 4-3 win at Lee Valleyon Saturday.

Goals from Brandon Miles, Aiden Doughty, Adam Carr and James Warman sealed two Cup points for the RedHawks. Raiders’ goals were credited to Marek Nahlik, Jake Sylvester and Matt Turner.

Swindon Wildcats were made to work for their 2-1 win in South London on Sunday as Streatham were inches away from taking at least a point from the game.

Aaron Nell and Sam Bullas scored the goals for the Cats, with Adam Carr on target for Streatham. The Cats’ powerplay winner came just after Ryan Watt had been ejected on a roughing call in controversial circumstances. Streatham have to wait to see if he has anything added to his automatic one-game ban.

Streatham Storm rattled Guildford Lightning in their debut game in the English Ice Hockey Association Women’s Elite League on Saturday , but the hosts came from behind to seal a 4-3 victory.

Storm took the lead in the sixth minute, Fiona King firing in with Li How Cheong tagging the assist.

Charmaine Easton equalised for the hosts after 13 minutes only for Jennifer Lawrence to reclaim Streatham’s lead just seven seconds later. A series of errors early in the second period saw Guildford score three unanswered goals.

Chelsea Meaney, a prolific scorer for Storm’s Division One team last season slotted home a neat pass from defender Jamie Endrizzi, who was named Streatham’s player of the match.

Streatham were unable to capitalise on two power plays and had to fall back on some gritty defence and a steely showing by goalie Ruth Cattell – who faced 43 shots in the game.

Head coach Sam Nicoll said: “We had some strong players away this week, so we will get better.”