Will AFC Wimbledon fans sustain disdain for EFL Trophy if the goals keep flooding in?

AFC Wimbledon have qualified for the knockout stage of the EFL Trophy for a second season in a row.

The attendance by supporters was sparse for Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Tottenham as the boycott over clubs with a category 1 academy being able to enter an under-23 side held firm. But since Wimbledon know how to score in this competition, rather than in League One presently, how much longer will that self-imposed ban last?

The trophy has been a great source of goals – the Dons winning 4-3 at Barnet in August – and there was plenty of skill and thrills on show from both teams on Tuesday.

Wimbledon secured a 4-3 win in stoppage-time, Dean Parrett heading in a fine cross by Lyle Taylor.

Callum Kennedy had his first game back following the concussion he suffered against Portsmouth while Liam Trotter and Tom Soares continued improving their fitness with 45 minutes each. Soares brought a stunning save with a powerful shot from distance in the first half.

Darius Charles delivered a masterclass in defence, centre-back partner Paul Robinson dealing with any aerial threat.

Right back Toby Sibbick shone in attack, but was rudely exposed twice by Tottenham forays. Lesser players would have crumbled, but not Sibbick, who responded positively. First with an equalising goal from a corner, three minutes after Tottenham took the lead, then a second leveller a minute after they went 3-2 ahead in the 59th minute.

In between, Egli Kaja conjured up his own equaliser in the first-half with a powerful strike.

Wimbledon quickly got back on level terms each time before eventually finding a winner in stoppage time.

Youngsters Alfie Egan and Anthony Hartigan chased everything and played the simple pass. Kaja has the knack of getting wide on the right and producing quality deliveries.

Aided and abetted by Sibbick he putting crosses on a plate after the restart. Taylor somehow got his shot over the bar from three yards out. Taylor was a livewire when he came on. He made himself available in the central striking role and set up Egan from six yards out, his shot going agonisingly wide of the far post.

Taylor delivered right at the end with a tantalising cross which Parrett, timing his run to perfection, nestled in the back of the net with a neat header.

Taylor could have grabbed two but Brandon Austin made two incredible saves.

The final game in the group phase is at home to Luton Town on October 31.