Dons winger admits frustration that playing style shift yet to yield bigger points haul

Andy Barcham has voiced his frustration that AFC Wimbledon’s style switch has not yielded more points.

The Dons winger reckons fans can see the direction that manager Neal Ardley is trying to take the club in terms of tactics – shifting away from a direct style of play.

With totemic targetman Tom Elliott stepping up to the Championship with Millwall in the summer, there has been a moved to a more refined passing game.

But Wimbledon are the lowest scorers in League One with just five goals from their 11 matches.

Barcham, who has scored two of them, said: “It’s very frustrating.

“The performances are there. I think the fans stand with us and can see the performance levels, which is great for us as players, to know they are behind us.”

Elliott was a successful outlet for balls forward in the 2016-17 campaign.

“That’s the way we went last season,” said Barcham. “This season we’re trying to go a different way. It’s very easy to say we should go back to how we used to play, when it’s not going well.

“It’s definitely something the gaffer’s thinking about, bringing [defender] Darius [Charles] on in that position [for the final quarter of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Rochdale.

“He has certainly got that in his locker. When he came on he worked hard, he was strong and he won his headers.

“We’ve been playing some attractive football at times, and very enjoyable football.

“It helps so much to have the crowd cheering us on and at times they were almost dragging the ball towards [the Rochdale] end and helping us keep them pinned back.”