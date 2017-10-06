Dons midfielder Dean Parrett: No way should there be any panic over start to the season

Dean Parrett has insisted it is way too early to be pressing the panic button over AFC Wimbledon’s start to the League One season.

The midfielder scored the decisive late goal – his first of the campaign – to secure a 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur under-23s which took the Dons into the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

But it is Wimbledon’s struggles in League One which are causing concern for the club’s supporters. Neal Ardley’s side have failed to score in seven of their 11 League One outings with Saturday’s home stalemate against Rochdale dropping them into the relegation zone.

But Parret said: “There is definitely no need to worry. We have played against some of the top teams in this league and haven’t been beaten by big margins. It’s usually been the odd goal.

“If you look at it like that it is a positive. We haven’t been scoring goals but if we had put away some of the chances then we could be nearer the play-offs – if not in those spots.

“Look at last season, we started off in a similar way but then lost one out of 14 and got into the top six. The league is so tight that putting two or three wins together and you are right back up there again.

“It’s funny, we have scored eight goals in two games [in the EFL Trophy] and not got many in the league. But scoring four on Tuesday has got to be a confidence boost that we can take into the weekend.

“I don’t think a lot needs to change – sometimes you need a little bit of luck when results aren’t coming. It can take a goal going in off someone’s knee.

“We created so many opportunities against Gillingham but missed them and it became one of those nights. We are not far off it. At least of late we are having plenty of chances. A few games back we were looking at each other and saying we had to sort things out because we were not even creating a whole lot.”

Wimbledon are at Oxford on Saturday and won the corresponding fixture last season 3-1 with goals from Tom Elliott, Darius Charles and Andy Barcham.