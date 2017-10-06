Tooting & Mitcham boss ready to make changes for vital Worthing clash after 7-0 drubbing in midweek

Tooting and Mitcham boss Frank Wilson is promising changes for tomorrow’s crunch trip to Worthing – which could have a huge say on the Bostik League Premier Division relegation fight.

The Terrors were battered 7-0 at Staines on Tuesday night and are only kept off the foot of the table by their opposition this weekend.

“It is a massive game for us,” said Wilson. “Disregarding last night’s performance and result – we knew Saturday was going to be an important one. It has been in our sights for a few weeks, given where we both are in the league.

“We’ve got to appraise ourselves honestly and where we are at the moment is not good enough. The players have got to shoulder a hell of a lot of the responsibility. Now as coaching staff we have got to make big decisions on players who we have kept a lot of faith in.

“Now it is time to look at taking a slightly fresher approach this weekend. We’ll bring one or two in who are chomping at the bit. That might be the ingredient we need to put in a better performance and better attitude.

“The first goal on Tuesday took the wind out of our sails a little bit but we went in 1-0 down at half-time but were still competitive. It was a test of character how we started the second-half – there was a fragility there. But at 2-0 we gave up.

“Whether that is because they feel they have been in this situation too many times this season I don’t know – but some others hid away from the fact they needed to pull their finger out and make a positive change.

“Some of the boys are not responding the way we need them to and should be taking a long, hard look at themselves.

“We need to approach the Worthing game extremely positively. I’m not down in the dumps or depressed. I’m positive and confident in terms of what we able to do and need to do. We have still got 30-odd games between now and the end of the season.”