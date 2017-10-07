Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on his shot at first-team action – and why Brentford and Fulham are special fixtures

Ryan Tunnicliffe is determined to make the most of his opportunity to stake a Millwall starting spot – with Shaun Williams’ injury opening the door for midfield rivals.

The Lions suffered a setback this week with the news that the Irish midfielder will be out for the next three months with knee ligament damage.

Tunnicliffe, signed just before the Championship campaign started following his release earlier in the summer by Fulham, replaced Williams for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

“You never like to see a team-mate go down injured – especially with a bit of a long-term one,” said Tunnicliffe, 24. “I do feel for him, because he has been playing well.

“It is bad for the squad but it is an opportunity for me.

“The proper heads-up that I was starting on Saturday was when the boss named the side. We did a bit of team shape before that, which gave me an idea. I’d also spoken to Willo, so I knew his knee was not too great. That made me think I was in with a shout.

“It was an exciting one for me, my first start at home.

“It’s hard to say how I did. We lost 3-1 at home, which isn’t great. We’ve all been away thinking about the game and result in the last few days.

“It’s one that sticks in the mind. You think ‘could we have done any better?’ For my first start I was alright, but there is a lot to improve on.”

Williams has been one of the standout performers for the Lions in the first two months of the campaign, although his understated style of play does not always attract plaudits.

“I’ve had that in my career at times with the way that I play,” said Tunnicliffe.

“Running around and doing the dirty stuff for the team. You don’t get the same limelight as the guy scoring goals. Willo is a vital cog in what we like to do.

“Hopefully I can fill the void. I’ve been sitting waiting. I’ll be trying my hardest to keep Willo out of the team when he is back fit, if that is something I can do. It’s up to me to put in the performances to make the gaffer pick me.

“I knew when I first came here it wasn’t going to be easy to force my way into the team. I’ve played against Willo and Sav [George Saville] a few times and know they are good players. I’ve stayed professional and patient. This feels like my chance now.”

Millwall go to Brentford next weekend. When Tunnicliffe was on Fulham’s books it was a west London derby. It is not long – November 25 to be exact – before he is set to return to Craven Cottage.

“Brentford was a game that was always circled on the calendar,” said Tunnicliffe.

“It was one I looked forward too, because it’s my type of game where you need to put a few tackles in.

“I’m sure there are still bragging rights for the fans here if we pick something up.

“Fulham is one that I have circled this year. I spent three years there and still have some good mates at the club. To go back and get a good result would be perfect for me.

“We are solid defensively and don’t fear any team. We feel we can turn up, keep clean sheets and nick the odd goal here and there.”