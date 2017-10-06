Millwall management team out scouting potential signings this weekend

Millwall manager Neil Harris and the rest of his backroom staff will be out watching games this weekend as they take advantage of the international break.

The Lions are not back in action until next weekend’s derby at Brentford.

“Myself and my staff have all been at fixtures in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday and will be at fixtures this weekend,” said Harris. “Either in League One, League Two or the Conference – to see players that we know or that our scouts may have flagged up during the first part of the season.

“We’ll see if we can see players in the future who might improve us.

“Most staff just enjoy football anyway, so it’s good to be at games.

“We found last year there are a hell of a lot of good teams in League One and you enjoy watching a lot play.

“We’ll certainly be at games watching teams, players and broadening our knowledge of the leagues below.”