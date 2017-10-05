Millwall boss reveals which players will be involved against Crystal Palace in under-23 match

Mahlon Romeo, Tony Craig, Jake Cooper and Ben Thompson are all set to feature for Millwall in tomorrow’s under-23 match against Crystal Palace.

The match takes place at the club’s Calmont Road training ground.

The quartet have all struggled for game time in the Championship this season.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “Players who have been on the bench regularly in recent weeks will get an opportunity for minutes – people like Mahlon, Tony, Jake and Ben.

“They all need minutes and they’ll get an opportunity on Friday.

“The last international break we had a behind-closed-doors match against Watford that also allowed us to get minutes into people.

“This window we have got six away on international duty. We’ve got a couple of knocks and niggles, some people needing recovery time.”