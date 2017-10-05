Thursday, October 5, 2017
Millwall boss reveals which players will be involved against Crystal Palace in...

Millwall boss reveals which players will be involved against Crystal Palace in under-23 match

By Richard Cawley -
0
85
Mahlon Romeo Photo: Brian Tonks

Mahlon Romeo, Tony Craig, Jake Cooper and Ben Thompson are all set to feature for Millwall in tomorrow’s under-23 match against Crystal Palace.

The match takes place at the club’s Calmont Road training ground.

The quartet have all struggled for game time in the Championship this season.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “Players who have been on the bench regularly in recent weeks will get an opportunity for minutes – people like Mahlon, Tony, Jake and Ben.

“They all need minutes and they’ll get an opportunity on Friday.

“The last international break we had a behind-closed-doors match against Watford that also allowed us to get minutes into people.

“This window we have got six away on international duty. We’ve got a couple of knocks and niggles, some people needing recovery time.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Millwall boss reveals which players will be involved against Crystal Palace in...