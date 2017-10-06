Friday, October 6, 2017
Lions boss Harris breaks down Millwall’s Championship start as quarter-way mark of season looms at Brentford

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris has provided his assessment of Millwall’s progress as they approach the quarter-way mark of the Championship season – describing their level of performance as “top drawer”.

The Lions have played 11 of their 46 matches and are 14th in the table with 13 points in the bag.

“Looking back now I would say we are a point off where we would really like to have been,” said Harris. “You can look at various places we have dropped results that we should have got more.

“But you can’t change that. It’s all about continuing to build standards. If you look at the standards of the players and performances they have been top, top drawer.

“I couldn’t have asked for much more. If you broke down our games into halves then we have had 22 halves and I’d say 18 or19 are really good ones from us a group.

“You can be reactive from Saturday [a 3-1 loss to Barnsley] and say we have been done by a suckerpunch for a couple of goals. We should be doing better against Barnsley, one of our competitors – we shouldn’t be losing that game at home. But we have to look at the bigger picture.

“You take those two halves out of it and the first half at Wolves. Even QPR away, we lost a two-goal lead – but what an outstanding performance it was in the first half. The second half was backs to the wall [after Lee Gregory was sent off] but we had to battle to get a point.”

