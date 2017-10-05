Millwall tracking local talent as Sittingbourne defender had training spell with Lions

Millwall boss Neil Harris says it is important to keep an eye on local talent – with Sittingbourne defender Lex Allan recently spending time with the Championship side.

The 18-year-old centre-back had a couple of days training with the Lions last week.

Sittingbourne manager Nick Davis claimed this week that Crystal Palace and Fulham are also keen to take a look at the 6ft 7in defender.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said: “We try and keep ourselves aware of all the young players who are progressing well around the local area. It’s important we keep our links to the local clubs, so that we know which young players are coming through.”

Allan has played six senior matches for Sittingbourne this season. They are second in the Bostik League South Division.