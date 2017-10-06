Friday, October 6, 2017
Dulwich Hamlet expecting big turnout with Saturday’s game pay-what-you-like for supporters

Dulwich Hamlet expecting big turnout with Saturday’s game pay-what-you-like for supporters

By Richard Cawley -
0
30
Dumebi Dumaka Photo: Keith Gillard

Dulwich Hamlet are expecting a bumper turnout for Saturday’s home game against Needham Market – operating a pay-what-you-like policy.

The Bostik League Premier Division club already boast the biggest crowds in the division and had 1,752 at their last fixture at Champion Hill for a 4-0 win over Leatherhead.

All profits from the match will go to their nominated charities this season – Lambeth & Southwark Mind and the Copleston Centre.

Dulwich boss Gavin Rose has fresh injury headaches going into the weekend with strikers Dumebi Dumaka and Muhammadu Faal both sidelined.

He said: “Dumebi’s problem is with his knee and he could be out quite long-term.

Muhammadu we are hoping is a short-term one, he has injured his ankle.

“Sanchez Ming is back from suspension and available this weekend but we are still plagued by injuries.”

Gavin Tomlin, Anthony Acheampong and Nathan Green are all ruled out for Hamlet.

Dulwich could have a gate in excess of 2,000 this weekend.

Rose said: “You’d hope we would reach that figure with the money going to charity and people being able to choose how much they pay to get in.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Dulwich Hamlet expecting big turnout with Saturday’s game pay-what-you-like for supporters