Charlton Women ready for Crystal Palace Ladies derby after perfect start maintained at Cardiff City

Charlton Women warmed up for a pair of London derbies with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City on Sunday.

The victory, secured thanks to a hat-trick of free-kicks from Charlotte Gurr, keeps up Charlton’s 100 per cent record this season and sets them up for a clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday at Sporting Club Thamesmead.

Gurr’s treble came within just 20 minutes and the set pieces were carbon copies, curled over goalkeeper Estelle Randall. The first two fouls were drawn by Kit Graham and the third by Hope Nash.

Cardiff managed to pull a goal back early in the second-half as Chloe O’Connor lobbed keeper Katie Startup.

After Charlton’s match against third-placed Palace, they host West Ham United, who they have already beaten 6-0, at the Valley on Wednesday October 11 (7.45pm).

It will be the fourth time that the women’s side have played at The Valley in recent years.