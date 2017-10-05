Gemma Bryan the difference as Crystal Palace Ladies forced to battle for win over Portsmouth

Crystal Palace Ladies rode their luck as they were pushed all the way by Portsmouth Ladies in Sunday’s FA WPL Southern Division contest – with prolific striker Gemma Bryan proving the difference.

The Eagles have slipped behind Charlton Athletic Women due to a 0-0 draw against Coventry and 1-0 defeat at Lewes – and this weekend sees a South London derby between the promotion-seeking pair.

Palace were determined to grind out a result but were never going to repeat last season’s 7-0 thrashing against a much-improved Pompey side.

The Eagles, who made defensive changes and started with Jade Davenport on the right wing, struggled to exert their usual control.

Bryan and Nikita Whinnett worked hard across the front line and the former went close in the opening quarter.

The deadlock was broken in the 26th minute. Bryan chased down a lost cause on the left and drove inside the box before curling an exquisite shot into the top corner of the net, leaving the Pompey goalkeeper with no chance.

Despite their lead, Palace appeared nervy and Portsmouth rallied. The visitors could have scored on a couple of occasions before half-time due to loose possession play by the hosts. Palace keeper Megen Lynch, who picked up the player of the match award, saved all efforts that were on target.

Ellie Bailes tirelessly looked to link the midfield to the Palace front two.

The Eagles were thankful for a contentious 82nd-minute penalty, awarded after it was deemed that Pam McRoberts had been fouled in the area. Bryan kept a cool head and fired home from 12 yards.

Bryan then hit the post following a good run.

When Lynch was finally beaten, young defender Lydia Huntley cleared off the line.

Crystal Palace Ladies manager Dean Davenport said: “We were pleased, and relieved, to take the three points and without a doubt, Portsmouth will be disappointed not to have made the most of some of their chances.

“We were not at our best, but it was pleasing to see that the girls remained focused and dealt with the frustrations encountered. We did make some changes and it was good to see how we adapted.

“While it was not our finest performance, we did a job, kept a clean sheet, secured the three points and saw yet another top drawer goal from Gemma.

“From here, we continue the development and move forwards to a big game against Charlton.”