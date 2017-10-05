Tony Bellew lets the verbal digs go as David Haye on receiving end at press conference to promote 02 Arena fight

Tony Bellew was the fighter firing out the big verbal shots at the first press conference as the promotional drive started for his rematch with David Haye on December 17.

Bermondsey’s two-weight world champion Haye, 36, was retired by his corner in the 11th round when the pair met at Greenwich’s 02 Arena in March.

And Haye-Bellew II will be at the same venue.

The Hayemaker was respectful when the pair spoke at the Park Plaza in Westminster Bridge. He claimed that their first clash had changed his outlook towards the

Liverpudlian, who was a major underdog going into their heavyweight clash.

Haye ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the sixth round but lasted another five rounds – hoping for a trademark bomb to turn the contest around – before his corner threw the towel in.

“I know – and David knows – that deep down he doesn’t rate me,” said Bellew, who was WBC cruiserweight champion and stepping up a division for a lucrative payday when the pair squared off before. “If you didn’t rate me before, what has changed?

“You believe you will walk through me – you’re egotistical. You can’t change.

“Your punches missed by a mile. I made you miss – it’s funny. I kept continuing to make you miss, when you didn’t think I could do it.

“He will revert to type very soon [in terms of trash-talking]. I’m just being me. He will lose. It will be quicker. He’ll continue swinging for the lights. People go on about the injury – I don’t care. I won, it’s all that matters.”

Bookmakers are again making Haye the favourite despite a third loss in his 31-bout career. His comeback in January 2016, ending over three years out of the sport, was against low-key opposition before the Bellew fight was negotiated.

“In Liverpool he said if my gang are so confident then bet all your money on Tony Bellew – they did mate and they won fortunes,” explained Bellow, 32. “So it’s great [that he isn’t fancied by the bookies]. I’ve been the underdog more times than most fighters.

“I was the underdog against Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park. That was a British fighter on home turf. Against David I was a huge underdog. Every time I have found a way to come through.

“He showed an immense amount of bravery to carry on last time but what shocked him – and what I already knew – was that I was going to take him into deep waters.

“David Haye fell apart because I made him fall apart.

“We got to the end of the fifth round and I said to him ‘you’re blowing out of your **** now – and your **** is mine’. What happened from the sixth round is history.

“When he’s on top in a fight, he is outstanding. But when he is made to miss and he starts getting frustrated, things start going wrong for him. Every top-level fighter has learned to adapt. Wladmir Klitschko beat him and Carl Thompson outlasted him.”

Haye is co-promoting the show and at times lapsed into a rehearsed sales pitch that could easily have come from the lips of Matchroom Sport chief Eddie Hearn.

“It is seven months to the day that myself and Tony Bellew had our epic brawl which will be etched into the British public’s memories for years to come,” was an opening gambit on Wednesday. “That is what takes boxing from an average Sunday night to a mega-event.”

There had been talk of Bellew fighting WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, but the New Zealander lacks the box-office appeal even if he does possess one of the major belts. A titleless Haye has more profile and is able to pump up appetite for a pay-per-view event.

“I know my motivation is revenge,” said Haye. “I want to be the best heavyweight. He clearly doesn’t want to fight Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. He doesn’t believe he is big enough. So why go back in and do it again?

“Maybe he loves the fans so much he will put everything back on the line again. But once you rob a bank they get extra cameras and security – they move around the safe.”

Bellew, whose record stands at 29-2-1, responded: “I fight because, believe it or not, I actually enjoy fighting. I admit I’ve a screw loose.

“I don’t enjoy the 14-week training camp. I don’t enjoy losing lots of weight – but I love fight night. I love walking to the ring and punching you in the face – I love getting punched in the face. The motivation is exactly the same as before.

“I can’t believe the rubbish about robbing a bank. You must have run out of insults for me. I didn’t rob no bank. I got in the ring and punched you senseless. Afterwards I kissed my kids and had a great night.

“I don’t know what speech you expect from me – I don’t have one.”

But talk – especially bad blood – helps to draw punters in, both at the 02 and on TV. You have to imagine the war of words will get heated.