School pupils to sell their own fruit at historic Borough Market

Children from 10 primary schools will be setting out their stalls and selling fruit and vegetables grown from seed at Borough Market’s Harvest Sale tomorrow.

And every £1 raised by the school children will provide four meals for vulnerable families across the capital.

Pupils were taught the art of growing veg from seed by a former Blue Peter gardener, and Borough Market traders have shared their selling secrets with the budding stallholders. All proceeds from the Harvest Sale, from 11am-1.30pm, will go to FareShare, an award-winning charity providing meals for Londoners in need of support.

The Young Marketeers programme, run as a partnership with food education charity School Food Matters, is now in its sixth year at Borough Market, and the Harvest Sale will see the 500th child taking their produce from seed to stall. To date, 7,200 children from over 80 London schools have helped grow fruit and vegetables at their school to raise money for FareShare, providing 13,738 meals for those in need.

Buoyed by the success of the initiative, Borough Market and School Food Matters are calling on the Government to support food-growing in every primary school and include gardening skills in the national curriculum; helping connect children to the food they eat and boosting both physical and mental health.

Growing food at school has many benefits which directly address current concerns for children such as: obesity (1 in 3 10-11 year olds in England are overweight or obese), lack of time outside, and a need for greater autonomy. Research has shown that involving pupils in gardening activities results in greater scientific knowledge and understanding, better use of scientific techniques, enhanced literacy and numeracy and the use of a wider vocabulary across all areas of the curriculum.

Donald Hyslop, chair of Borough Market trustees said: “Inspiring the next generation to reconnect with the provenance of their food is one of the most important lessons we can teach; that’s why we’re calling on the government to make gardening skills part of the primary curriculum.

“A thriving edible school garden is an invaluable resource in supporting children to develop healthy habits. Through hands on experience of food growing, children learn to recognise and enjoy the taste of a wide range of produce, and this can have a direct impact on their home lives.

“Since we started the Young Marketeers project six years ago, local primary schools have grown over 45 different varieties of fruit and vegetables with great pride and enthusiasm. A great example of what can be achieved when given both the space in the curriculum, and the physical space in the school grounds where they can enjoy growing.”

Stephanie Wood, founder and chief executive of School Food Matters, said: “For the past 10 years we’ve been promoting the benefits of food growing and playing our part to support schools through our projects with partners such as Borough Market. But now it’s time for government to step up, honour the commitments made in the Childhood Obesity Plan and support schools to become Healthy Zones, where they can eat well, enjoy the benefits of outdoor activity and learn how to grow and cook food to keep themselves healthy.“

Chris Collins, former Blue Peter gardener, visited each school involved in the project to offer tips and advice: “Children learn by experience, and growing their own fresh fruit and vegetables from seed means that they are seeing first-hand how their 5-a-day makes it onto their plates. The children we work with love getting stuck in; whether that’s digging, sowing, weeding, watering or harvesting, they’re learning life skills to become the gardeners of tomorrow.”

Ioan Evans, deputy headteacher at St Jude’s Church of England Primary School, Herne Hill, said: “Having a school garden is a blessing. It is an additional learning environment, a classroom outdoors! Gardening has been incorporated into our creative curriculum and school life. The skills gained can enhance learning and offer the opportunity for our pupils to apply knowledge from within the classroom. Our pupils have felt an enormous sense of achievement when they have worked outdoors, growing produce that has resulted in fundraising for both the school and worthwhile charities.”

Up to 50 primary school children from the following local schools will be selling fruit and vegetables.

Charles Dickens Primary School

St James CE Primary School

Charlotte Sharman Primary School

Brunswick Park Primary School

Phoenix Primary School

Pilgrims Way Primary School

St Judes CE Primary School

Alfred Salter Primary School

Beormund School

Manorfield Primary School

Borough has been synonymous with food markets as far back as 1014, and probably much earlier. London Bridge attracted traders selling grain, fish, vegetables and livestock. In the 13th century traders were relocated to what is now Borough High Street and a market has existed there ever since. Borough Market’s mission is to continue to provide a world class food market at Borough for the community of London and beyond. Borough Market is the only fully independent market in London. It is owned by a charitable trust and run by a board of volunteer trustees. The trust is committed to supporting the local community around Borough Market. We regularly run community events, free cookery demonstrations and we support local community projects and schemes.