Apprentice star hired to front awards

Apprentice star Nick Hewer is set to host the first Best of Royal Greenwich Business Awards.

The awards, nominations for which are now open and close at 5pm on Friday, November 24, will show off and bring more attention to the thriving businesses in the area, providing excellent networking opportunities for traders and boosting business leading up to the awards – and beyond.

Ten lucky winners will receive the prestigious awards, which have been organised by the borough in association with the South East London Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses will be celebrated for their diversity, passion and contribution to the borough, and categories will include Business start up, Innovation, Young entrepreneur of the year, Sustainability, Tourism and culture and Digital leadership.

It will be an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to pit themselves against one another, with the winners for Independent retailer and Food and Hospitality being chosen by residents.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich is already home to more than 10,000 businesses and boasts a higher business survival rate after three years than the London average.

However, the awards are not only for existing businesses but start-ups, which also play a huge part in providing sustainable growth in the area. Mr Hewer, who spent a decade on business-focused reality show The Apprentice, said: “I am delighted to be hosting the very first Best Of Royal Greenwich Business Awards. As many of the tasks on The Apprentice show, successful promotion is a key way to boost profits, so I’d encourage all businesses to get involved.”

Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Councillor Denise Hyland, said: “The Best of Royal Greenwich Business Awards are a fantastic celebration of the diverse range of businesses that we are home to. Supporting both existing businesses and new businesses is vital to the health and future of our borough and this event will provide excellent networking opportunities for all types of traders.

“I would encourage all business owners to nominate themselves to be in with the chance of being chosen as a finalist or even a winner.” The glittering awards ceremony will take place on January 19, 2018. Local businesses are not the only ones to benefit.

Festivities will commence with a champagne reception, followed by lunch and entertainment throughout the ceremony by The Millennium Performing Arts College. Five pounds from each ticket will be divided equally between the Mayor’s charities, The Garrison Church of St George and Wide Horizons, and each ticket holder will be entered into a raffle draw for a prize to be revealed at the ceremony.

To nominate your business, buy tickets or find out more information about the Best of Royal Greenwich Awards, visit www.royalgreenwich. gov.uk/businessawards2018.