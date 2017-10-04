Bidding to become borough of culture

Greenwich is hoping that it will become the cultural heart of the capital.

It has put its name forward to be the London Borough of Culture for either 2019 or 2020. The town hall launched its bid at the Woolwich Carnival on Saturday.

The London-wide competition was started by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in June and two winners for 2019 and 2020 will be announced in February next year – Greenwich plan to nab one of them.

Councillor Denise Scott-McDonald, the cabinet member for culture, creative industries and community well-being said: “A successful bid would potentially generate millions of pounds in revenue and investment to areas such as Woolwich, Thamesmead, Plumstead, Eltham and Charlton.

“It would be a “once in a generation chance to put the rest of the borough on the same cultural and economic footing as maritime Greenwich with its 18 million visitors a year spending £1.2billion in the local economy.”

The council is setting up workshops for residents using a range of local community groups and artists.

The leader of the borough Councillor Denise Hyland said: “We want to work harder than ever to establish the royal borough as the definitive cultural destination not just for London but for the nation.

Cllr Scott-Mcdonald said: “We want to work hand-in-hand with residents to deliver a cultural programme which reflects the borough’s rich vibrancy and diversity.

“The programme aims be the most diverse and inclusive in London by making sure that every young person in the borough has the opportunity to engage in cultural activity during the year.” The carnival at the weekend celebrated the diversity of food, culture, music and people of Woolwich.