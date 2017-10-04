Have your say on design of library

Thamesmead residents are being invited to have their say on five shortlisted designs for a new library and civic centre in a new village being created in Thamesmead.

The new building is part of the first phase of Southmere Village which will offer 525 homes, library and civic centre and 40,000 sq ft of commercial space for cafes, retailers and local enterprises as part of the Abbey Wood and South Thamesmead Housing Zone.

Peabody’s executive director for Peabody, John Lewis said: “We want as many residents as possible to give feedback on the five very different designs for the new Southmere Village Library which will provide a much needed resource to new and existing communities.”

Leader of Bexley council, Councillor Teresa O’Neill said: “This new library is an important part of the new Southmere village and the extensive regeneration work happening across Thamesmead. I would urge local people to go along and see the proposed designs so they can play a part in shaping the new building.”

RIBA’s competition architect advisor, founding director, Jestico + Whiles, John Whiles said: “The quality of the international response to this competition was exceptional making the selection of the five architect practices to produce a design for the Library and community building very difficult indeed.”

The Southmere Village Library design consultation will run until Wednesday, October 11.

See the designs at Parkview Information Hub, 215 Yarnton Way

10am to 4pm on Friday, October 6 and Monday, October 9

9am to noon on Saturday, October 7

10am to 7pm on Wednesday, October 11.