Sort out your Christmas travel plans now

With fewer than 12 weeks to go until Christmas, passengers across the south-east are advised to plan ahead as there will be major changes to rail services and significant closures throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

As part of its Railway Upgrade Plan, Network Rail will be undertaking several major projects across the region, including major Thameslink Programme engineering work between London Bridge and Charing Cross, and Blackfriars and St Pancras International, from Saturday, December 23 until Monday, January 1, 2018 Southeastern, Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services will be affected, as well as other train operators.

No services will run in the south-east on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, including high speed trains to and from St Pancras International. Passengers travelling into central London over this period or to Gatwick Airport on Boxing Day could be severely affected.

John Halsall, Network Rail’s South East route managing director, said: “As part of the Thameslink Programme, we’ll be bringing the remainder of the new, modern concourse into use at London Bridge and carrying out major resignalling work on the surrounding railway.

“I strongly advise passengers to plan ahead and to check before they travel.” Nick Brown, chief operating officer for Govia Thameslink Railway which operates Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express, said: “There are significant changes to our train services this festive period, particularly at Redhill and Gatwick Airport.

“This supports our programme to modernise the network with new infrastructure, new trains, new technology and new, faster, seamless journeys. “I would urge passengers to check and plan head.” Ellie Burrows, train services director, Southeastern said, “We want to give passengers plenty of notice about the options. We encourage everyone to plan ahead and try to avoid travelling during peak times if possible.”

For travel advice, including alternative rail and bus options and ticket validity,

visit www. ThameslinkProgramme.co.uk/2017 or check with train operators.