Fellowship Inn is set for restoration

It once hosted the likes of musical legends Fleetwood Mac and Eric Clapton.

And in the 1960s, it was used by boxer Sir Henry Cooper to train for one of his two fights against the biggest ever name in boxing, Muhammad Ali, known then as Cassius Clay.

But it has fallen on hard times recently.

Now, though, work is under way on giving the largely derelict 1920s Fellowship Inn in Lewisham a new lease of life as an 80-seat cinema, pub, theatre, performance venue and microbrewery, thanks to £4million of Heritage Lottery funding.

Phoenix Community Housing, which is behind the project, appointed a contractor, and building began last week.

Restoration is expected to take up to a year. Jim Ripley, chief executive of Phoenix said that he was looking forward to seeing the final results.

He said: “Phoenix bought The Fellowship Inn in 2013, and since then we have been working with the community to develop plans for the pub’s future.

“We are delighted to have appointed Ash Contracting Ltd, who bring with them significant experience and expertise in the restoration of heritage buildings like the Fellowship and who share our ambitions for the building and for Bellingham and the wider area.

“I am looking forward to seeing works progress, and this magical building restored for everyone to enjoy.”

Once completed, the project is expected to create 70 new jobs, along with at least 45 apprenticeships in the next 15 years.

Construction apprenticeships with the firm undertaking the restoration will also be advertised in the coming months.