Are we really all that sad?

Lewisham and Greenwich among ‘unhappiest’ places to live –

Money can’t buy you happiness, but having a job, a car and a big home certainly make being grumpy a lot less tough.

That doesn’t seem to apply to the residents of Lewisham and Greenwich, though – they are among the worst places to live in England, according to the latest government survey.

Only Wolverhampton, in the Midlands – which has regularly come out worst in the research – need more cheering up than Lewisham, the figures show. And Greenwich came fifth-bottom of the standings, the research by the Office for National Statistics reveals.

Residents were asked to rate their happiness, their anxiety, their life satisfaction and whether what they did was worthwhile on a scale of one to 10, with an average level being taken for the four measures.

In terms of “life satisfaction”, Wolverhampton was worst with 7.1 out of 10. The others in the worst five were Lewisham, where residents scored 7.2 on average – level with Hertsmere – and Greenwich 7.3, level with Hackney.

Lewisham people rated how worthwhile their life choices were as 7.5 out of 10 – only Cheltenham was worse, on 7.4. Greenwich was rated at 7.7. Hertsmere borough, just north of London, was the unhappiest in Britain in the 12 months to the end of March. Greenwich and Lewisham both received 7.3 satisfaction ratings on this scale. But both rated fairly well for the anxiety of people who live there – the Greenwich average was 3.4 and Lewisham 3.5.

The most anxious place in the country was Adur, on the south coast, with 3.7. Bexley rated 7.5 for life satisfaction, 7.8 for worthwhile lives, 7.5 for happiness and 3.2 for anxiety.

Whitehall statisticians began measuring happiness on the instigation of former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2011, as he looked for other measures besides GDP to measure how the country was doing.

The ONS asked adults aged 16 and over questions such as “Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?”, with respondents being asked to respond on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.

The survey did not record how grumpy the residents got filling out their responses.