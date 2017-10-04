‘How can you defend yourself from a punch you cannot see?’

Britain waited almost a century for a world heavyweight boxing champion and then eight came in the space of 20 years.

But the man who will always be best remembered most affectionately of the eight since 1993 was South London’s own Frank Bruno.

The 56-year-old’s career after the ring was not kind, though – but he finally has his own say on the bipolar disorder which resulted in him being sent to hospital when his autobiography comes out later this month.

Let Me Be Frank is billed as a “deeply personal account of his battle with mental illness, his time inside a mental facility, the impact his illness has had on his family and his career – and his long road back to stability.”

He said: “Ever since I retired, one thing has stood between me and being the man I want to be. My mind. In the end it saw me locked up against my will and pumped full of so many drugs I didn’t have the strength to stand. When I am in the grip of my bipolar disorder and the drugs are pickling my brain I am unable to stand for days. But I will always get back up. It is the only way I know.

“Depression comes from nowhere. From the shadows. How can you defend yourself from a punch you can’t see.”

Bruno was born, raised and grew up in Barmouth Road, Earlsfield, in 1961.

He turned to boxing and in 1981 turned professional.

He soon put himself in line for a title shot with 19 consecutive knockout wins. However, in 1984 Bruno was floored in the final round of a fight with American, James ‘Bonecrusher’ Smith, despite leading on all judges’ scorecards.

In 1986, he took on WBA champ, Tim Witherspoon, but the American knocked him out in the 11th round.

In 1989, Mike Tyson gave Bruno a shot at the title but the fight was stopped in the fifth.

Lennox Lewis stopped him in the seventh round in 1993 when again the South Londoner was ahead in the world title fight.

But Bruno finally took the crown in 1995 when he beat Oliver McCall on points.

His first title defence was in a rematch against Tyson – and when the South Londoner lost, he never fought again.

He had already been taken into the nation’s hearts with his relentless pursuit of the title, and his friendship with TV sports commentator, Harry Carpenter; which gave rise to the catchphrase “You know what I mean ‘arry?”

In 2001, his marriage to his childhood sweetheart Laura came to an end.

Bruno was sectioned under the Mental Health Act 1983, in 2003 and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Let Me Be Frank is published by Mirror Books and is out on October 19, priced £20.