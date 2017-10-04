Crack dealing pair are sent to prison

Drug dealers plead guilty to using vulnerable person’s home to supply class A drugs –

Two drug dealers have been jailed for a combined eight years and nine months after they used a vulnerable person’s home to supply crack cocaine.

Daniel Ojo, of Knapdale Close, Forest Hill, and Miles Niles, of Montana Gardens, Sydenham, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug with intent to supply and were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on September 18.

They had used a property in Gillingham High Street after convincing a vulnerable occupant to let them stay there. They went on to use it as a base to supply crack cocaine.

The court heard that officers from Kent Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the flat on June 1 last year.

Ojo and Niles, both 22, were found in a bedroom, close to a bag containing 13 wraps of crack cocaine and a quantity of cash.

Once in custody, both denied supplying the illegal drug and claimed to be drug users. But analysis of their mobile phones revealed they were actively involved in supplying drugs.

Ojo was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. Niles was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. Detective Constable Chris Spencer, the investigating officer for the case, said: “Ojo and Niles sought to make profit off of vulnerable people living in the Medway towns.

“They have shown little regard to the suffering which drug misuse can cause – not just to drug users but also to their friends, families and the surrounding community – and instead they saw this as an opportunity to make profit. This case shows that we do respond to concerns reported to us by the public and I would encourage anyone with information on drug dealing to contact us on 101 so we can take the necessary action.”