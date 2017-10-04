Music That’s Heaven Sent

A performance by a choir which featured on a TV series was the highlight of a church celebration at the weekend.

Salmon Youth Centre held a thanksgiving and celebration concert at St James Church, Bermondsey on Saturday.

The event was to mark the 50th anniversary of St James Church, in Thurland Road, which was started by volunteers from Salmon Youth Centre (then called the Cambridge University Mission).

The concert was headlined by A-Flame, a gospel choir which competed in the BBC’s Pitch Battle competition in the summer.

Other performers included gospel rapper, Leslie ‘Skye’ Abrokwaa, Bermondsey-based singer Ruth Reid, and music and poetry from Salmon’s young people.

Sam Adofo, director of Salmon, said: “Our community of Bermondsey has changed a lot over the past few years, and is still changing in many ways.

“Two of the pillars of the community that are still here in the midst of all this change are Salmon Youth Centre and St James Church. “We are very proud of our heritage in this community.

“We are grateful for everyone who took the time to come out and celebrate with us at the concert.” The concert was followed the following day by a special service where the ex-MP Simon Hughes