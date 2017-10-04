Millwall manager Neil Harris: Fitness demands are varied for my players during international break

Neil Harris says the current international break is a “mixed bag” in terms of the requirements for his squad.

Millwall have an under-23 game on Friday which will give more game time to some of the squad – but the Lions boss also admitted that fatigue was a factor in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Barnsley.

The Lions have a number of players away with their countries – George Saville and Aiden O’Brien first-time call-ups for Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

“It is a mixed bad for our players,” said Harris. “Some need recovery from where we have had a lot of games in a short space of time – that really showed on Saturday against Barnsley.

“We were nowhere near our finest. Physically it is one of the worst performances of the year in terms of speed and explosive running. We really weren’t at our best.

“So there will be recovery time for some, intense training from some and international duty for some.

“Friday’s under-23 game which be invaluable for some fringe players who need minutes and have not played much recently. They’ll certainly get the chance to get 90 minutes in on Friday.”