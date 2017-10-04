Charlton manager dismisses claims that striker was at training ground on transfer deadline day

Karl Robinson has dismissed rumours that Stevenage striker Matt Godden was at Charlton Athletic’s training ground on the final day of the summer transfer window.

And the Addicks boss refused to discuss if the prolific 26-year-old is a transfer target.

Godden scored 21 goals in League Two last season.

The South London Press had been told that Stevenage’s valuation had scared off potential suitors.

Robinson, speaking to our paper last week, said: “He wasn’t with us transfer deadline day.

“A lot of clubs have looked at Matt Godden – but if someone talked about taking any of my strikers I would find it very disrespectful.

“A lot of clubs like Matt Godden – but the one who likes him more than anyone else is the Stevenage manager.

“I’ll leave them be. Any business we do will be done club to club.”