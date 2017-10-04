A safe space

Tucked away behind the busy neonatal ward for seriously ill babies at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital is a small play area with a group of children enjoying an arts and crafts session.

These children are all brothers or sisters of one of the babies on the ward. For them this drop-in session, run by Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, is a rare treat where they can come out of the shadow of their seriously ill sibling and enjoy time dedicated entirely to them.

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity has a dedicated team of neonatal support workers in London helping families cope with the stress of having their new-born baby admitted to a neonatal ward.

The neonatal support workers help neonatal intensive care staff in London hospitals support seriously ill babies as well as providing an invaluable role helping brothers and sisters of the sick infants understand the changes to their family life and offering them time to be children.

Rainbow Trust, which supports families caring for a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness, developed its specialist Neonatal Family Support in 2014 in response to research by the University of Leeds in 2012 highlighting the number of newborn babies that may require palliative care.

The charity’s West London Care Team has been running the groups at the Lambeth hospital for two years so brothers and sisters of babies on the neonatal ward can play somewhere safe, or talk about their feelings if they wish, while parents have some respite and time to bond with their new baby.

Throughout the summer the groups were run weekly, and from September they will be held on the first Saturday of every month and will continue during school holidays. The children can take part in a range of activities including arts and crafts, drawing, colouring, playing games and reading.

Neonatal support worker Vilja Wadsworth has been helping run the group for about six months, along with family support workers and volunteers. “We let the children choose what they would like to do,” Ms Wadsworth said.

“Some like to read or cuddle a teddy bear and others like to get creative and make a mess and some of them want to do everything.” Ms Wadsworth said the sessions helped children to express their emotions though creativity, which can help them cope better and come to terms with their situation.

“We provide a nice, safe environment for the children who attend and they often want to talk about their sick baby brother or sister,” she said. “It is a safe space for them to talk about their feelings and express them in various art forms and put what they have made in their brother or sister’s cot or incubator.

Children often tell us they want to make something for their sibling because they love them so much and want them to come home.

“Sometimes it’s not always easy for the children to talk to their parents because they can feel a need to protect their parents and they might hold in their emotions, so to be able to express themselves is really, really important.”

The neonatal support workers ask parents on the ward if they would like their children to attend the groups, which are limited to 10 children at the same time. Some siblings use the full three hours and others might only pop in for a short time.

Ms Wadsworth said she finds her role extremely rewarding. “I love it,” she said. “It’s fantastic and the three hours just fly by. To see the children going off proudly with arts and crafts to show their parents is lovely and a real pleasure to be a part of.”