Working hard to achieve their goals

About 200 young people topped off a packed summer of sport with a football tournament in Southwark.

The event, at Bacon’s College in Rotherhithe, marked the final day of a free community sports programme which has been running throughout the summer holidays thanks to Active Communities Network (ACN).

The charity, which engages youngsters living in the UK’s most deprived boroughs, started working in Southwark in 2007 and to date has enabled more than 33,112 of its young people to take part in a variety of different sports, cultural activities, youth clubs and training qualifications.

The crowds were kept entertained with food, drinks and music while teams battled it out to win two tournaments.

A team from Lewisham was victorious in the under-13s, while a team from the Aylesbury estate, Southwark, took the crown for the under-16s.

One young player said: “It was interesting seeing all the boroughs coming together at one tournament. It made the day very competitive but I enjoyed the atmosphere.

“It was a great chance for us to meet and play against young people from across London.”

Oliur Rahman, London programme manager for Active Communities Network, thanked the Asda Foundation, London South Bank University, Southwark Council and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation for their sponsorship of the event, which took place on August 25.

He said: “It was great to see young people from different boroughs coming together, united by sport.

“ACN has for many years worked hard to build the trust of Southwark’s young people, so it was rewarding to see so many familiar faces today.”

ACN also provides volunteer opportunities for Southwark’s young people trying to achieve a career in coaching or youth work. It currently has 41 volunteers helping to build the projects, with many of these eventually evolving and turning into paid sessional workers.

The charity also provides non-sporting opportunities, such as work experience placements with prestigious companies including St James’s Place Wealth Management.