A Sporting Gesture

St Francis Xavier Sixth-Form College has been granted £98,000 funding from Sport England to reduce the number of students who undertake less than 30 minutes of physical activity each week.

Sport England’s new strategy – Towards an Active Nation – puts tackling inactivity at the heart of what it does. As part of this initiative Sport England is investing £5million in projects at colleges that will encourage inactive students to take up and benefit from regular activity.

Many physically inactive young people come from groups that have lower socio-economic status or from ethnic groups that are less likely to be active.

It is a focus of the programme that participating colleges will target these groups to reduce the activity gap between them and their student peers.

Mike Diaper, executive director of community sport, said: “We are delighted to offer St Francis Xavier Sixth-Form College National Lottery funding to help get students active.

“College is a crucial time in a young person’s development. It is often the first time that activity is not a compulsory part of their study programme and therefore all too many young people become inactive.

“This funding will allow colleges to be innovative in addressing the needs and desires of their students to help embed activity in their lifestyle in college and for years to come.”