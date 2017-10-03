University tops Times table for graduate employment

A degree at London South Bank University (LSBU) really is just the job, it seems.

South London’s biggest seat of learning has been named University of the Year for Graduate Employment by The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2018.

LSBU challenged the UK’s most prestigious institutions both on salaries and types of jobs held by graduates, reaching the top 20 for graduate prospects.

Average salaries of LSBU graduates going into highly skilled jobs are typically thousands of pounds above the national average. LSBU also jumped 14 places in The Sunday Times’ overall university league table following a similar trend to that seen in other tables.

LSBU has an enviable record in the graduate jobs market. Almost 7,000 students – more than one in three undergraduates – are sponsored by employers, and the university has forged relationships with 1,000 employer partners.

Median LSBU graduate salaries stand at £24,000, a level bettered by just 10 universities nationally. LSBU also falls inside the UK top 20 when considering the number of graduates in professional jobs or further study six months after graduation.

Responding to the news, David Phoenix, vice-chancellor of LSBU, said: “This achievement recognises the importance LSBU places on delivering courses that are supported by industry and where possible accredited by professional bodies.

“Our close relationship with over 1,000 employers helps ensure we are teaching the skills employers are looking for.

“Coming off the back of being named Entrepreneurial University of the Year and our silver Teaching Education Framework award, this demonstrates that students who want to develop the skills needed for success in finding work should be looking at LSBU.”

LSBU was one of the first universities to embrace degree apprenticeships, where students divide their time between workplace training and higher education.

The university has also invested extensively in facilities and development – spending on average £2,248 per student, bringing it to 45th place in The Sunday Times’ rankings.

LSBU has invested more than £50million on teaching facilities, and a further investment of £38million in campus redevelopment is in the pipeline.

The university has made gains in seven of the nine performance indicators that make up its new Times and Sunday Times’ ranking.

