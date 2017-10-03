Apple wanted store on Garden Bridge

Boris Johnson held secret talks with computer and phone giants Apple where they asked for a store in the middle of the Garden Bridge if they were to fund it.

The idea was suggested during a 24-hour visit to the tech company’s San Fransisco headquarters to secure funding for the structure.

Apple suggested the shop in return for sponsoring the project, according to newly-released transcripts released by the London Assembly.

The tree-lined Garden Bridge was set to span the River Thames between Temple and the South Bank, but was cancelled after an independent inquiry by former House of Commons public accounts committee chairwoman Margaret Hodge.

The bridge was the project of former London Mayor Mr Johnson, who made the whistle-stop visit to California in February 2013 with two deputy mayors, Sir Edward Lister — a former leader of Wandsworth council – and Isabel Dedring.

The bridge designer, Thomas Heatherwick, also attended the meeting as he was already at the Apple headquarters discussing other business.

Lister told Hodge during her review of the project: “There was a degree of confidentiality” to the meetings between Johnson and representatives from Apple.

“The mayor felt there was sufficient opportunity to go to Apple and discuss it with them and there was a fair chance that Apple might sponsor the whole bridge.

“They had an interest if they could build a retail store on the bridge and that was not going to be acceptable.

“Then there was the idea could you build a retail store on Temple Station, which was not mad at all.

“Basically it was, we do this, you know, we call it the Apple Bridge and you pay for it, chum. It was a pretty good idea but it all came to naught.”

The cost of the Garden Bridge was set at £60million, but ballooned to £200million according to Hodge’s report, which was commissioned by current London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The trust set-up to build it secured £60million of public money.

The rest was meant to come from private donors, but it only managed to raise £69million from backers such as Sky.

Transcripts from meetings held by Hodge for the inquiry also show that Google had been planning a multimillion-pound donation to the bridge before it was scrapped.

Mayor Khan scrapped the project following the advice of Hodge’s review, which found a funding gap of £70million which put the taxpayer at too much financial risk. At least £37.4million of public money had already been spent on the 367m-long bridge. The Garden Bridge was championed by Kennington actress and activist Joanna Lumley, a childhood friend of Johnson.

In the review, Lister bemoaned that Lumley had not been included in the fruitless trip to meet with Apple.

“We should have taken her. She could have worked her wonder on them,” he said. Heatherwick unveiled his plans for the bridge in 2013 and it was given planning permission the following year.