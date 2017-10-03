Fire trio are top dogs

The London Fire Brigade’s fire investigation dogs received a huge round of a-paws as they were named top dogs at the Animal Hero Awards 2017.

Sherlock, Murphy and Roscoe were honoured for their service to London at a star-studded awards ceremony at the Grosvenor Hotel on Thursday, September 7.

Sherlock’s handler Paul said: “It is an honour to be presented with this award and I am incredibly proud that our dogs have been recognised for their work.

“Sherlock never fails to amaze me every time we go out on a job together and I feel a great sense of pride when he finds something which helps with a criminal investigation.”

Sherlock, Murphy and Roscoe attend an average of between 180 and 230 incidents a year and were used in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower blaze in June.