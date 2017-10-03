Shops sell knives to teens in sting

Children as young as 15 are being sold knives by shopkeepers, an investigation by a watchdog has found.

Spot checks by trading standards staff and the Met, using child volunteers between the ages of 12 and 17, found some shops in Southwark broke the law by selling to a customer aged under 18.

The compliance rate in Southwark has been 77 per cent over the past five years.

Across London, 315 similar stings found 50 shops selling kitchen knives, razor blades and cleavers to children – showing that 84 per cent complied with the law.

Southwark Trading Standards Officers carried out the test purchases as part of a push to reduce knife crime in the capital, as part of Operation Sceptre, the initiative to cut knife crime in the capital.

So far this year 14 people have been stabbed to death in South London. Ministry of Justice statistics released last week showed the number of young people being cautioned or sentenced for carrying knives is at an eight-year high. Southwark Trading Standards is implementing a “Challenge 25” policy, which sees shops demanding proof of age if customers look under 25.

Since the scheme began in 2006 some 58 businesses have signed up. They are also asking shopkeepers to store knives behind the counter or in secure cabinets. This activity forms part of a London Trading Standards awareness day focused on the sale of knives to under-18s.

Paul Gander, Southwark Trading Standards officer, supervised some of the spot checks.

He said: “We carried out covert testing using an under age volunteer. They will not lie about their age if challenged and we saw if shops complied with the law. “The team came back from one shop and had a sale – unfortunately of quite a large kitchen knife.

“It was a fairly new shop that we are not familiar with. They had the knives behind the counter, but did not seem to carry out any checks. We will be working with them to try and improve procedures but if they keep failing they could end up in court.

“With the increase in knife crime, it is important retailers are playing their part in trying to reduce knife crime.

“There is a problem of theft of knives from shops and sales to juveniles.”

One of the volunteers, aged 15, bought a serrated knife at a homeware shop in Peckham. “I selected the one I wanted and they were happy to give it to me,” she said.

Enforcement officers bagged the knife, made notes and then went back to the shop to find out who sold it to the teenager. A prosecution or caution could follow. One trader said: “Challenge 25 gives us clear guidelines for selling knives.

“We keep them under the counter and have done ever since we started business. It keeps it safe from theft but also helps us control who we are actually selling it to because people have to come and ask us for the knives.

“They can’t just pick them up from the shelves.”