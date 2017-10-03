Quirk quits for K&C role

Lewisham’s chief executive Barry Quirk has announced his decision to quit the borough to become the head of Kensington and Chelsea council.

The west London borough is still reeling from the fallout over the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June.

Mr Quirk, who has headed Lewisham for 23 years, was co-opted three months ago into its town hall to help with the bid to run the council and find new homes for those who once lived in the tower.

Lewisham Mayor Sir Steve Bullock said: “His departure will mark the end of an era. We want to thank him on behalf of the council and our community for the outstanding work he has done over that period and to wish him well in his new role.

“I also want to give my

personal thanks to Barry, who we have worked with for so many years.

“In the short-term the management arrangements we have had in place since his secondment will continue.

“Barry will remain formally as Lewisham’s chief executive for a short period.

“The council faces a period of change and Barry’s departure provides us with the opportunity to consider what kind of leadership the organisation will need in future.”