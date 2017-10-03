‘Don’t forget what Gaddafi did’

Widow steps up her campaign for compensation over the death of her husband in Libya in December 1992

Victor Prazak was one of more than 150 people killed when Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 1103 crashed near Tripoli in December 1992, when the country was ruled by Colonel Gaddafi.

Felicity Prazak, from Battersea, has long suspected that the crash was no accident and she has met members of the transitional council in rebel-occupied Libya who have promised her an inquiry.

She has also been promised compensation, she claims. But, in contrast to the families of the victims of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, who received a payout 20 years after the event, she has received nothing.

Later this year she will stage an exhibition about Victor and his work, with some of her pictures, at the Square Gallery in Battersea Square.

There will also be a service of remembrance at her church, St Mary’s Battersea, the following day. Among the speakers will be Blackheath’s former envoy for the Archbishop of Canterbury, Terry Waite.

Felicity is demanding the Foreign Office step up their efforts to help her. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Libya on August 24-25 and met the Libyan military commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar – but Mrs Prazak still does not know if Mr Johnson asked about her compensation.

She said: “The victims of IRA attacks funded by Gaddafi are being compensated but I have not been.

“It is ludicrous that I have had no compensation in such a long time.

“There is an attempt to access Gaddafi’s $9billion of overseas assets after they were frozen by the UN, so victims can be compensated, but that has not happened yet.”

Mrs Prazak remembers the day her life changed all too well.

She was watching TV at home when she saw an item on the news.

“You don’t forget those things,” she said. “It was an awful day.

“I switched on the news and saw about the crash. I knew Victor was flying that day. The only thing which was not clear was which of the two flights from Benghazi to Tripoli that day had been shot down.

“The only communication possible was by telex. I tried to contact his work, but they did not take it seriously initially. I kept ringing. By the end of the day, three managers were at my house. The Foreign Office confirmed he was on the plane the next day.”

Their daughter, Tallena, 28, now a carer for Age UK in Wandsworth, was three at the time.

Their son, Theodore, now 29 but then only four, has struggled most of his life to adjust.

“It was like post-traumatic stress for him,” said Mrs Prazak. “I did not get any help when they were little. And then things escalated. My son remembers his dad more. But Tallena has lots of photos.”

Mrs Prazak was not allowed to bring her husband’s body home. He was buried in a mass grave in Tripoli which she only got to visit on a three-day visa. Her children were not allowed to go. “It was so drab it was like walking into a supermarket car park,” she said. “Most people assume they will be able to bring their husband’s body home. I was not allowed.

“That feeling never goes away. I do carry it around with me everywhere. I lost my whole life that day. The only way I could carry on living was for my children.”

She visited Libya in 2011 to meet other relatives of the crash victims, and wrote a book based on her experiences – Living Under Terror.

“The Foreign Office advised me not to go, but by then I thought ‘What are they going to do about it?’,” she said.

The only concession to remembering her husband is a memorial to British victims of overseas acts of terror at the National Memorial Arboretum, near Burton-upon-Trent, to be unveiled next year.

“My children have been to see it and say it is stunning and beautiful,” said Mrs Prazak. “But I think it should be outside the Libyan Embassy.

“My life now is trying to publicise what Gaddafi did to his own people.

“Just because Gaddafi is dead, it should not be forgiven or forgotten. He did terrible things in the West – but also in his own country. People were taken out of their houses and executed.

“Little by little, people keep digging and find out more.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The Foreign Secretary raised the issue of compensation for victims of terrorism during his recent meetings with the Libyan authorities, but the current violence and political instability in Libya does mean that progress remains slow.

“The Government will continue to make it clear to the Libyan authorities that resolution of these issues remains a priority for the UK.”