‘Mum of Clapham Junction’ is nominated in railway awards

She never thought it would happen – the girl from Clapham.

Antonia Ugbaja, who literally works “up the junction” has been recognised for treating passengers there like her family.

And it’s a big family – as 430,000 people travel through its 17 platforms every day. It is the busiest station in Europe for its daily traffic of trains. Antonia, dubbed “The Mum of Clapham Junction”, is one of three South Western Railway employees to be nominated in the prestigious National Rail Awards 2017.

Security manager Jessica Buckpitt, whose job is to try and coax distressed people away from the danger of the tracks, was nominated for safety initiative of the year.

Ms Ugbaja was described as “calm under pressure” but someone who always rises to the occasion. The eagle-eyed employee looks out for any vulnerable passengers on Clapham Junction’s crowded platforms. The company said: “She is always ready to spring into action if needed and it is this commitment to her passengers that makes her stand out.”

Antonia said: “I was delighted to be nominated for this award by my peers. It’s great to represent the Clapham Junction team, too.”

Jessica Buckpitt is part of the trespass and fatality mitigation project at South Western Railway and has one of the toughest jobs in the business.

Her role is to try to prevent fatalities on the railway. It involves close work with the families of people who have taken their own lives on the network.

She has created a project with the Samaritans to assist with post-incident support, given backing to British Transport Police (BTP) on a National Task Force to examine national suicide incidents, and liaised with the National Disruption Fusion Unit, which is made up of BTP & Network Rail colleagues on a trespass and vandalism improvement plan.

Jessica has also created a new document – the Vulnerable People Guidelines for staff who may come into contact with vulnerable people on the network. She has also promoted and organised suicidal contacts courses for frontline rail staff and organised trauma support courses for managers to better equip them to cope with and support their team members caught up in a serious incident.

More than 1,000 staff members have attended these courses and there have been fewer incidents on the in the area in the past year, despite a rise in suicide figures nationally. In this period, 232 people have been moved to a place of safety away from rail lines in south-west London and stations for trains which travel from there.

South Western Railway managing director Andy Mellors said: “The National Rail Awards is the pinnacle for rail staff and we are therefore delighted that three of our employees have been recognised in this way. A huge congratulations to Antonia and Jessica and thank you to all of our employees who work every day to try and give the best possible service for our passengers.”