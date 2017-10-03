Anyone missing an inflatable shark?

Let the train take the strain, they used to say.

Someone obviously took that to heart because they took their lounger on to a South Western Railway train – and then left it there. Another item which puzzled staff picking up the lost items on the company’s trains was a pair of false teeth – the owner may have bitten off more than they could chew.

There was also a giant inflatable shark – the people who left it behind obviously needed a bigger boat.

Someone else “pressed” for time forgot their ironing board – or decided their evening had gone a bit flat.

Among the other items found at the end of a journey has been a barrister’s wig, a pirate flag and a string of giant prizes from Thorpe Park – such as bananas, pandas and doughnuts.

In the first six weeks of Waterloo station’s lost property office being open, South Western Railway has accumulated thousands of items which have kept staff entertained as they sorted through the curiosities left by passengers.

The company is requesting travellers check they have got all their possessions before leaving the train. Michael Pugh, customer experience manager at Waterloo station, said: “Our staff from across the network work hard to ensure passengers are reunited with their belongings. “However, we would encourage everyone to check they have their belongings before they leave our trains.

“Keys, phones and wallets are always such a pain to lose but it’s the sentimental items that really cause problems for passengers.” Anything lost and found on South Western Railway stations (including items left on other train companies’ services) is sent to an office at London Waterloo.”

Use the online order form at www.southwesternrailway.com/contact-and-help/lost-property to register a lost item. South Western Railway will only contact you if it finds a possible match. Alternatively, you can call the lost property office on 020 7401 7861 (Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 7pm).