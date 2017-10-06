Ice-hockey: Streatham Storm put in positive display in Elite League bow

Streatham Storm rattled Guildford Lightning in their debut game in the English Ice Hockey Association Women’s Elite League on Saturday , but the hosts came from behind to seal a 4-3 victory in a tense encounter.

“It was tough to lose,” said Joanna Li How Cheong, Storm’s new skipper. “But we took the fight to them and really showed we can compete at this level. We will get stronger and feel optimistic about the rest of the season.”

Storm started the match true to their name, swarming the Guildford goal in the first two shifts and showing little sign of nerves at the step up after their promotion from the Premier League last season.

They took the lead in the sixth minute through the ever-energetic Fiona King, firing in from just in front after skating hard to the net with the puck off a feed from Li How Cheong, who tagged the assist.

Streatham’s confidence was bolstered when they successfully killed a minor penalty after Isabelle Whiteley was sent to the box for high sticks.

Charmaine Easton equalised for the hosts after 13 minutes, potting at the back post from a pass across the net from captain Alison Emery. But Guildford were immediately knocked back on their heels when Jennifer Lawrence won the face-off to restart the game and waltzed through the Lightning defence to reclaim the lead after just seven seconds.

Storm were well worth their lead at the first break but a series of errors early in the second period saw Guildford score three unanswered goals and take command.

A bad line change let in Bethany Ruth May Hill for the equaliser less than two minutes into the period and three minutes later Jordan Wilshire ruthlessly punished the visitors when she skated away alone from her own blue line after Storm’s defence were caught pinching. At the halfway mark, Louise Adams stretched Guildford’s lead to two with an unassisted goal.

Storm recovered their composure and got themselves back in the game less than two minutes later thanks to Chelsea Meaney, a prolific scorer for Storm’s Division One team last season. In a well-worked move, she arrived at the back post just in time to slot home a neat pass from defender Jamie Endrizzi, who was named Streatham’s player of the match.

The third period saw Guildford pile pressure on the Storm net as Lightning sought to snuff out any further threat from the now tiring visitors. Streatham were unable to capitalise on two power plays and had to fall back on some gritty defence and a steely showing by goalie Ruth Cattell – who faced 43 shots in the game – to fend off the home team.

Head coach Sam Nicoll said: “We came here for our first Elite game with a mixture of optimism and trepidation. We weren’t disappointed.

“We started really well but lapses in concentration in the second period cost us the game. Even so, we were in it right up until the end. We had some strong players away this week so we will get better.”

Storm’s first home Elite fixture is against table-topping Kingston on Saturday October 14. Face-off is at 6.50pm . Entrance if free.