Herne Hill Harriers Athletics: Jaden Kennedy kicks off season with victory at Lloyd Park in Croydon

Jaden Kennedy was a clear winner as the East Surrey League series kicked off at Croydon’s Lloyd Park.

All athletes under the age of 17 raced together, down to under-11s.

Kennedy showed a clean pair of heels to older athletes as well as his peers to come home with a clear victory by 16 seconds to start his cross-country season in good style.

Jacob Alley finished fourth among the under-15 boys.

Herne Hill’s under-13 girls – Phoebe Bowen, Annabella Bailey and Johanna Nicholson – took up the top three positions in their age group and look set to become the next in line among the Harriers’ rising stars.

Zoe Crugywen and Hebe Hunter ran very creditably to finish eighth and ninth.

Isobel Penniceard, Eva Holland and Tilly Stevens-Cox placed third, fourth and sixth of the under-15 girls. Sophie Williams was seventh with India Adams ninth. Ben Birch and Josh Chapman led the Herne Hill under-13 boys as seventh and ninth finishers respectively.

Most of the leading Herne Hill senior athletes opted to train for bigger upcoming races rather than toe the line at Lloyd Park, but Harriers’ depth in numbers allowed both men’s and women’s teams to place second in a five-mile race in which all over-17s raced together around an undulating two laps.

Leading the red-and-black charge were two over-50s. Andy Weir and Gary Ironmonger placed fifth and eighth in a field of 76 male finishers, with Weir being the first M50 and Ironmonger first M55.

Newcomer Ed Turner ran well to place 16th, one position ahead of M40 runner Deron Fagan, who closed the Harriers men’s A team. Sam Knight, Andrew Simms, James Ward and Duncan Rimmer combined to ensure Herne Hill men’s B team finished 10th tenth.

The women’s team of Shannon Sinclair (fourth), Monika Gajek (ninth) and Sarah Allen (21st) matched the second team position of their male A-team counterparts.

Sinclair, another newcomer, caught the eye and will be an asset as the coming season unfolds.

Others who were in action elsewhere included Mohammed Ismail, who placed 16th in the Middlesex 10km road race in Victoria Park on Sunday, clocking 33:31.

There were the normal parkrun victories. Mike Cummings was first in South Norwood in 16:24 and Tony Macdowall was first across the line at Beckenham in 17:05.

Other good parkrun performances came from Simon (17:19) and Pippa Messenger (22:37) in Burgess Park.

Jonathan Ratcliffe underlined his return towards form in running 18:28 in Dulwich Park.