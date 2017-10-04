Rugby: Wimbledon suffer fresh injury problems in defeat at Bury St Edmunds

Injuries are crippling Wimbledon and they lost even more of their squad during the 48-23 defeat at Bury St Edmunds in National League 2 South on Saturday .

Lock Andy Hore went off after just four minutes, followed in the first-half by their captain Josh Bayford and flanker Rich Ridley.

The constant changes couldn’t help but disrupt the team’s rhythym, especially in the forwards, where the lineouts and latterly the set scrum were a real problem.

Dons’ backs struggled for the final half hour, looking distinctly porous.

A penalty goal by Wimbledon’s number 10 James Doe was the first score in a fast, open and well-refereed match.

But then from the first of many lost lineouts, Bury’s wing Dwayne Corcoran scored the first of his four tries. Their fly-half Fraser Honey converted and added a simple penalty conversion.

A series of woeful Wimbledon missed tackles gave Corcoran his second.

Doe slotted a second penalty before Corcoran scored his third try, again converted by Honey as the Dons trailed 22-6 at the break.

A powerful drive produced Wimbledon’s first try, converted by Doe. Minutes later a break by flanker Steve May, taken on by prop George Beale, yielded a penalty and three more points for Doe, as the deficit was reduced to just six points.

Bury took back control for the final quarter as they cruised into a 48-16 lead.

A break by centre Ben Hough and a fine finish by wing Josh Christie produced the final try of the game – converted by Doe – for a less embarrassing scoreline.