Blackheath move up to fourth in National League One

Blackheath jumped to fourth in National League One after a 46-13 win over Hull Ionians on Saturday .

It dispelled the disappointment of Club’s first defeat at Coventry the weekend before.

Hull Ionians were dumped on the foot of the table, the only side without a win from the opening five rounds.

With a dominant scrum – courtesy of Hayden King, Danny Herriott and Kieron Scutt – and smooth functioning line-out, the hosts never looked seriously threatened.

It was the former set-piece that offered a first opportunity to score. As the Ionians’ eight collapsed at the first engagement, the ball found its way to touch, Harry Fry held the ball at the base of the maul, before Leo Fielding was unleashed out wide, the full-back crossing within four minutes of his return to action after a broken hand.

Ionians moved the ball sweetly at times but the Yorkshiremen’s scoring in the first period was limited to three points from fly-half Chris Bell. Blackheath capitalised fully on their momentum.

With the hosts producing fine ball retention and off-loading, Tom Stradwick drove over at the end of the first quarter, and Mark Cooke finished off another multi-phased move for a 17-3 lead at the interval.

Josh Davies scored within two minutes of the restart. CJ Osazuwa burst clear away from a ruck, an inside ball from the second-row sending his scrum-half over, before a two-man overlap gave Ionians’ full-back Jacob Heath an opportunity to grab one back for the visitors.

Blackheath’s Freddie Owen crossed after Stradwick and the excellent Tom Baldwin made ground.

Fielding added his second in similar fashion to his first, spurning the extra man outside to glide through the defence.

Mike Perks drove across after Blackheath poached an Ionians line-out. Alex Pickersgill followed up Tom Chapman’s searing break down the left touchline for number eight.

Ben Stephenson offered some consolation for the visitors with a try at the death.