Superbikes: “Shaky’ Byrne facing uphill task to retain British Superbike Championship title

By Richard Cawley -
Photo by Bonnie Lane
Shane “Shaky” Byrne has work to do in the final round of the British Superbikes Championship if he wants to retain his title.
The five-time champion is 33 points off leader Leon Haslam going into the deciding event at Brands Hatch on October 13-15.
Lambeth’s Byrne, 40, is third in the standings but the closing round is a triple-header – providing the chance for some late drama.
The South Londoner was second at the weekend in race one at the TT Circuit Assen in Holland.
But in a dramatic second race which saw a number of leaders – including Byrne – he finished fifth.
Byrne was excellent in the first race as he started 16th on the grid but cut his way through the pack to be fifth by the sixth lap.
The Be Wiser Ducati racer made a decisive last-lap move to creep ahead of James Ellison.
Byrne is likely to need Haslam to not finish at least one of the races at Brands Hatch to open the door for the experienced campaigner to claim a sixth title.

Richard Cawley
